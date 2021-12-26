ODOT continues to warn people about upcoming snowy, icy road conditions

SOUTHERN OREGON — Though a lot of the valley floor’s snow melted this afternoon, chilly temperatures and more snow are headed to the area.

Tonight, ODOT wants to remind drivers to be extra cautious if they’re traveling the next couple of days.

With more snow and cold temperatures in the forecast the next couple of days, we could see slick, and even icy, roads.

ODOT spokesman, Matt Noble, says the Department of Transportation is keeping roads as clear as possible but asks drivers to be aware and drive to these conditions.

“Give yourself lots of extra time to get where you need to go, pack water, pack snacks, make sure you have warm winter clothing with you, sturdy warm winter boots and knowing before you go and being prepared for traveling are the best ways to get where you need to go safely,” said Noble.

He says a fair number of people have slid off of the roadways the past couple of days.

I-5 southbound was even temporarily closed last night due to poor weather conditions.

To view road conditions in Oregon before traveling, visit tripcheck.com.

In California, visit quickmap.com.