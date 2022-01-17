ODOT: expect short delays on Hwy. 140, starting Monday

Mariah Mills
Posted by Mariah Mills January 16, 2022

HWY 140, Ore. — ODOT wants to warn drivers about upcoming short delays on Highway 140 starting tomorrow.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says the delays are expected to last through September due to several bridge improvement projects on Lake of the Woods Highway.

It says the $3.3 million project will strengthen 5 bridges to better withstand an earthquake.

ODOT says the work is part of seismic improvement projects to help keep southern Oregon connected in case of a Cascadia subduction zone earthquake.

Mariah Mills
Mariah Mills
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor's Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology. In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she's not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.