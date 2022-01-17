ODOT: expect short delays on Hwy. 140, starting Monday

HWY 140, Ore. — ODOT wants to warn drivers about upcoming short delays on Highway 140 starting tomorrow.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says the delays are expected to last through September due to several bridge improvement projects on Lake of the Woods Highway.

It says the $3.3 million project will strengthen 5 bridges to better withstand an earthquake.

ODOT says the work is part of seismic improvement projects to help keep southern Oregon connected in case of a Cascadia subduction zone earthquake.