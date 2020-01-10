ODOT plans to renovate I-5 overpass in Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. — A major project is coming to I-5 in Rogue River this spring.
ODOT plans to work on the Twin Bridges, the I-5 overpasses in town. The renovations will take place in a couple months from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.
I-5 will be closed to traffic in one direction at the time of the renovation. Cars will be redirected to Rogue River Highway between exit 45 and exit 48.
“If you drive over it now, you’ve probably seen some of the holes in the deck, the joints are worn. There’s probably some holes in some of the joints that makes it kind of rough,” Gary Leaming, ODOT, said.
Each direction should take about eight weeks to finish. An open house will be on Jan. 21 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Rogue River City Council Chambers.
