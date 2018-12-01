ODOT preps for winter storm

The first significant winter storm of the season is on the way, and drivers are being urged to use extreme caution on the roads.
The Oregon Department of Transportation was prepping for the winter storm all day Friday.
ODOT told NBC5 News that they have crews out 24/7 staffed around the clock, trying to keep the roads as safe as possible.
The winter storm warning went into effect at 4 p.m. Friday, and was scheduled to lift at 4 p.m. Saturday.
ODOT says drivers could expect icy roads and dense fog.
They said if drivers choose to get on the roads, be prepared and have things like food, water and blankets. Because depending on how serious the storm gets, there could be delays.
In preparation for the potential delays, ODOT works with other agencies like Caltrans, a collaboration that’s critical for keeping drivers safe.
“It takes all of us communicating and a team effort between all agencies to make the I-5 a safe place to travel,” said ODOT’s Ashland Maintenance Coordinator Bob Harshman.
He said if you don’t need to get on the roads, stay home.