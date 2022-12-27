ODOT: There were fewer crashes than normal over holiday weekend

MEDFORD, Ore. – Every corner of the state experienced some winter weather over the holiday weekend.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says all across the state, crews were dealing with cold, icy weather.

ODOT says despite the harsh weather, overall, there were fewer accidents on the roadways than usual over the holiday weekend.

ODOT says this is thanks to Oregonians limiting non-essential travel.

It says with all we’ve seen this month; people should still be careful traveling on rural roads.

“A rural road, in some areas in the state those routes, may not have the same level of service as people expect on the major roads so that means they may be a little snowier and icier than interstate five or another major road,” said Matt Noble, Public Information Officer with ODOT.

Noble says the area hit the hardest by winter weather this weekend was in the Columbia Gorge along route 84.