ODOT utilizes pusher truck during winter driving conditions

SISKIYOU SUMMIT, Ore. — Have you ever wondered how semi-trucks get over the snowy mountain passes in this weather?
The Oregon Department of Transportation unleashes the “Bulldog” for trucks trying to pass the Siskiyou Summit of I-5.
The Bulldog is a pusher truck, that does just what you would expect, pushes semis along when they get stuck in the snowy roads or cannot gain traction.
