OEM reminding residents to be prepared for power outages

Posted by Lauren Pretto July 26, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore.- The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) is reminding residents to be ready for potential power outages.

OEM says with this many fires seen this fire season, it and fire officials must ask the public to take very precaution possible, especially if you’re traveling.

It says having a basic emergency car kit, including items like jumper cables, flares, maps, first aid, a fire extinguisher, and more can help you if you’re stranded.

OEM also advises folks to stay up to date on road closures through tripcheck.com.

You can also find more tips at ready.gov/car.

