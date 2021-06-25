Home
Officer-involved shooting in Portland under investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. — A police shooting investigation is underway Thursday evening near Northeast Sixth Avenue and Holladay Street in Portland’s Lloyd District.

Portland police told the NBC affiliate in Portland one man has been transported to a hospital by ambulance. No officers were hurt and there is no immediate threat to the public.

Northeast Holladay Street and Grand Avenue have been blocked off for the investigation.

KGW News has a crew on the way to the scene.

