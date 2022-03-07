Officer involved shooting on I-5

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Rural Metro Fire confirmed there was an officer-involved shooting near I-5’s milepost 50.

Rural Metro also says there were several car crashes spread out over several miles because of this.

The Oregon Department of Transportation shut down all lanes of I-5 north and southbound from milepost 48 to 55 for over an hour.

I-5 south is still closed with a detour at exit 55 onto highway 99.

I-5 northbound’s slow lane is now open to traffic.

Medford police are expected to release more information later tonight.