Officer’s action justified according to Grand Jury

White City, Ore.- A Jackson County Grand Jury has found an officer’s actions were justified under Oregon law after veteran Gilbert Matthew Negrete was shot on Thursday, Jan. 25.
“Under Oregon law, a police officer and a citizen can use lethal force if they are placed in imminent risk of very serious physical injury or death, and that was presented in the situation,” Laura Cromwell, senior deputy district attorney with the Jackson County DA’s office said.
Police say Negrete pointed a knife at a VA employee. Va police tried non-lethal methods before firing a single shot which struck Negrete in the chest.
According to Cromwell, Negrete will not be denied services at the VA’s office is he decides to return.
“If he is released somehow by either by posting bail prior to trial then any contact with the VA will be limited and cautious,” she said.
A grand jury indicted him Wednesday on several charges, including unlawful use of a weapon, attempted assault, disorderly conduct, and menacing.
Negrete is currently being held on $250,000 in the Jackson County Jail.