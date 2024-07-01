Official weigh-ins for local fighters ahead of combat sport event

Here’s a video recap of last weekend’s Arena Wars event, followed by a written preview of the event.

MEDFORD, Ore. – On Friday, the Arena Wars combat sports promotion held their official weigh ins for Saturday’s fight night.

Fighters made their way to the Trophy Club Bar and Grill in Medford, to step on the scales. The weigh ins are important because it determines if a fighter is eligible to fight. They have to weigh in at their weight division limit and cut several pounds to do so.

In most cases, it’s also the first-time fighters will get face to face with their opponent. The stare down is a tradition in combat sports, to set the tone for the different fights to come.

Arena Wars owner, Matt Phillips said,

“The families get to see them; you get a lot of pictures and you kind of get the intensity. Some guys are a lot more casual, other guys know they’re going to go to war the next day. We got pro boxing, MMA, kickboxing; got some submission grappling. Fight card wise, it’s a 14-fight line up, which is a lot. It’s probably the most stacked fight card we’ve had in the 2024 season.”

Fights are held at the Medford Armory. For more information, click here.

