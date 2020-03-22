Home
OHA announces 24 new coronavirus cases in the state

OHA announces 24 new coronavirus cases in the state

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority confirms there are 24 new cases of coronavirus in the state.

OHA also says another life has been claimed by the virus, bringing the death toll to 5 in Oregon.

The victim was a 90-year-old veteran in Linn County.

He tested positive on March 11th and passed away this morning at the Oregon Veterans Home.

The victim had underlying health conditions.

 

 

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »