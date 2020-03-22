OHA announces 24 new coronavirus cases in the state

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority confirms there are 24 new cases of coronavirus in the state.
OHA also says another life has been claimed by the virus, bringing the death toll to 5 in Oregon.
The victim was a 90-year-old veteran in Linn County.
He tested positive on March 11th and passed away this morning at the Oregon Veterans Home.
The victim had underlying health conditions.
