OHA confirms 69 new cases in the state

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Health Authority confirms there are 69 new cases of coronavirus.

This brings the state total to 548 cases, as of 8 am today.

11 new cases are in Jackson County and 1 new case is in Josephine County.

No new deaths are reported.

The current death toll stands at 13.

For information on the new cases, visit http://www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

 

