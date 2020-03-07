OHA confirms coronavirus in Jackson, Klamath Counties

Jackson Co., Ore. — Four new presumed coronavirus cases are in Oregon, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Presumed cases are confirmed once the CDC performs a 2nd test to corroborate the first, done by individual states.
The cases are in Jackson, Klamath and Washington counties.
A press release sent out by Jackson County Health and Human Services says two of the cases are located in the county.
Jackson County Health and Human Services says the people in its county are between 55 and 75 years of age, live together, and are isolated at their home. They are travel-related cases and do not require hospitalization.
Jackson County Health and Human Services say there is no identified risk to the public and no known community spread of the coronavirus at this time.
Jackson County Public Health wants to remind the community to wash their hands often with soap and hot water, avoid those who are sick and avoid touching your mouth, eyes and nose.
The latest positive test results bring the total number of coronavirus cases in Oregon to 7.
