OHA developing voluntary digital vaccine verification tool

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority is developing a voluntary digital vaccine verification tool.

The tool would provide Oregonians with an electronic way to share their vaccination status with businesses requiring verification.

An OHA Public Information Officer tells NBC5 News that using the tool would be optional. It says the tool is meant to provide an electronic resource to people who don’t have a health care provider.

The OHA says the tool is being modeled similarly to the state of Washington and California’s verification tools.

It says the model is currently being tested in Oregon communities that are disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

The verification tool is expected to be available for free for anyone who chooses to use it in the spring of 2022.