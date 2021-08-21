Home
OHA finds education affects health care workers view on vaccine

OHA finds education affects health care workers view on vaccine

Local News Top Stories , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority is releasing new data on health care workers and the COVID-19 vaccine. It shows the more education a health care worker has the more likely they are to get the vaccine.

The OHA reports 94% of dentists in the state have *already gotten their vaccine. Dentists receive 8 years of education not including K-12 schooling and specialty schooling. On the other hand, the OHA said 45% of chiropractic assistants have gotten their vaccine. Chiropractic assistants must receive a certain license, which they can receive by going to community college or a medical assistant school.

“The more education a health care worker has the more likely they are to get vaccinated. I think that falls in line with those critical thinking skills and knowledge,” said Dr. Leona O’Keefe, Medical Officer for Josephine Co. Public Health.

With Gov. Kate Brown’s new vaccine mandate for health care workers, it doesn’t matter your education level. Everyone must get a vaccine by October 18 or six weeks after the FDA fully approves the vaccine, whichever is later.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »