OHA: Measles and pertussis cases are higher in Oregon this year

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. – Reports of measles and pertussis are on the rise this year, according the Oregon Health Authority. In a media briefing Thursday, state infectious disease experts discussed current outbreaks in Oregon. According to Dr. Richard Bruno of the Multnomah county health department, 560 cases of pertussis, or whooping cough, have been reported so far in 2024. Although it begins mild, pertussis progresses into an uncontrollable cough. Babies and young children are particularly vulnerable to complications. Another current outbreak, measles, is also of concern to the OHA. According to Dr. Bruno, 31 cases of measles have been reported this year -the highest number in Oregon since 1991. All cases occurred in unvaccinated people, two of which required hospitalization.

“The good news is that the most recent measles case was confirmed mid-August, so we may be nearing this outbreak. The not-so-good news is that school children in Oregon are below the 95% vaccination rate that’s needed for herd immunity,” said Dr. Bruno.

Measles and pertussis are both highly contagious, but the OHA stresses that they both have very effective vaccines. Prevention strategies such as hand hygiene, masking, and testing when sick, can also help protect you and others.

