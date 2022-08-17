OHA, ODE address health issues upcoming school year

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority is scheduled to hold a press conference alongside representatives from the Oregon Department of Education regarding the upcoming school year.

Dean Sidelinger, M.D. MSEd, health officer and state epidemiologist at OHA, will provide an update on the state’s pandemic response and the importance of COVID-19 vaccines and routine childhood immunizations. Colt Gill, director of ODE, will highlight what families and students can expect with COVID-19 planning and in-person instruction for the academic year.

A livestream will be available for the public Wednesday, August 17 at 1:00 p.m. on YouTube.