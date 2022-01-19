OHA proposes plan to make indoor masking permanent, 2 State Representatives share their thoughts on the matter

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority proposed a plan to make indoor masking rules permanent.

The proposed change comes as the temporary indoor masking mandate is set to expire in February. State Representatives Kim Wallan and Pam Marsh both shared their thoughts with me on the proposed plan.

Representative Wallan says she’s opposed to the idea since it will burden Oregonians and businesses.

Representative Marsh says the only reason it would switch to a permanent rule is simply because the temporary time slot is up. She assures everyone the rule can always be revoked in the future.

“Since there’s so many other states going in the opposite direction, I do think it makes us look like such an outlier. There’s no rationale given,” said Rep. Wallan.

“None of us want to wear these masks forever, that is not the intent at all – it’s to recognize where we’re at in this public health emergency and enable us to continue with those mask requirements,” said Rep. Marsh.

Both State Representatives recommend people give their opinions through public comment, which opens on January 20th at 10 a.m.

If you’re interested in making a comment, you can mail [email protected]