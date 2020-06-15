OHA reports 184 new confirmed, presumptive cases

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority is reporting 184 new confirmed and presumptive cases Monday.
The OHA is also announcing four new deaths, bringing the total to 180.
Union County Public Health, which includes LaGrande, is reporting the most cases with 99 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19. OHA and Union County Public Health are working together to respond to the outbreak.
To see more data on cases at county level, visit www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.