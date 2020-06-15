Home
OHA reports 184 new confirmed, presumptive cases

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority is reporting 184 new confirmed and presumptive cases Monday.

The OHA is also announcing four new deaths, bringing the total to 180.

Union County Public Health, which includes LaGrande, is reporting the most cases with 99 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19. OHA and Union County Public Health are working together to respond to the outbreak.

To see more data on cases at county level, visit www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus

