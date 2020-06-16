OHA reports over 100 more new, presumptive cases of Covid-19 in Union County

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority reports there are now 278 new and presumptive coronavirus cases in the state.
That brings the state’s total to 6,098.
The agency says the increase in cases is due to workplace outbreaks as well as potential spread in the community, not tied to a known case.
There are also 2 new deaths bringing the death toll to 182.
The latest deaths are an 89-year-old man in Clackamas County, the other an 85-year-old woman in Marion County.
Both had underlying medical conditions.
The new cases are in the following counties: 21 in Clackamas, 1 in Crook, 1 in Hood River, 1 in Jackson, 1 in Jefferson, 1 in Josephine, 8 in Klamath, 1 in Lane, 17 in Lincoln, 22 in Marion, 2 in Morrow, 42 in Multnomah, 1 in Umatilla, 119 in Union, 1 in Wasco, 37 in Washington, and 2 in Yamhill.
On Monday, the Oregon Health Authority confirmed the rise in cases in Union County is attributed to an outbreak based in La Grande following a test of 365 people.
It expects the positive number of cases in the county to rise.
The OHA said it was undecided whether or not the county will remain in phase 2.
