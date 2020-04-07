Home
OIT loans ventilators to local hospitals

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Institute of Technology and local hospital are teaming up to help fight serious cases of COVID-19

OIT will loan their ventilators to Asante hospitals and Sky Lakes Medical Center. The school normally uses the ventilators to train its medical students.

With the need for ventilators rising around the world, OIT said it wants to make sure local hospitals have all available resources.

For now, the hospitals say they have enough equipment but this helps them prepare for a potential rush of patients.

