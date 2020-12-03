OIT president recovering from COVID-19

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Oregon Institute of Technology President Dr. Nagi Naganathan is reportedly recuperating from COVID-19.
The Klamath Falls-based polytechnic institute announced the following on December 2, 2002:
It was shared with the Oregon Tech community today [Wednesday] that President Nagi Naganathan received a positive diagnosis for Coronavirus (COVID-19) yesterday and is recuperating.
Following current Oregon guidance, Dr. Naganathan has had limited contact with individuals and has not been on campus since November 23. Consistent with our current practices, Oregon Tech will work with County public health officials to assist the county in its standard case investigation processes.
During Dr. Naganathan’s absence, Dr. Joanna Mott, provost and vice president of Academic Affairs, is acting in his capacity. “Dr. Nagi is in good spirits and recuperating,” shared Provost Mott. “Out of an abundance of caution, he has asked me to address his day-to-day responsibilities until he returns to the office. In turn, I am working with Oregon Tech’s senior leadership team to ensure the continuity of all Oregon Tech operations. Please join me in wishing Dr. Naganathan a speedy recovery and offering best wishes to his family.”
The University will continue to communicate as new or updated information is available.
Additional information on Oregon Tech’s COVID-19 response is available at www.oit.edu/coronavirus.