OLCC: Local bars not complying with health laws

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — The Oregon Liquor Control Commission said multiple bars across Oregon are not complying with state heath laws, several discovered in Josephine County.
The OLCC said they visited 800 businesses during a three-day period. When it came to some of the bars and restaurants in Josephine County, downtown Bend and the Newport area, the OLCC said it found a “clear disregard for social distancing requirements.” It also was checking on face covering requirements and OLCC rules.
The OLCC said it will continue investigating before forwarding the cases to the occupational safety and health administration (OSHA).