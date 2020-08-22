Home
OLCC suspends Coos Bay Speedway’s liquor license

COOS BAY, Ore. — Coos Bay Speedway Enterprises is no longer allowed to sell alcohol, after the Oregon Liquor Control Commission suspected their liquor license.

The OLCC said in a press release, the business violated public health social distancing and face covering requirements. The commission says the Coos Bay Speedway held an event with over 1,000 people on Aug. 14. Under Phase 2 guidelines, outdoor gathering are limited to 250 people.

The OLCC says few people were wearing face coverings and social distancing guidelines were not being enforced. The suspension was effective starting Aug. 20.

