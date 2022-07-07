Olli Open House returns for 7th year

ASHLAND, Ore. —The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, is holding a free open house for the public this month, at SOU.

The member-run organization provides older adults with stimulating courses and social functions.

Its 7th annual open house will offer the opportunity to interact with Olli instructors, and visit exhibits of SOU’s programs.

The open house is July 22nd from 1 to 4, at SOU’s Stevenson Union.

“It’s a very diverse curriculum and people will get a real good sense of it and whether they want to join or whether they want to come and teach,” said Anne Bellegia, Olli Volunteer.

Registration is required for the event.

For more information on how to register, visit inside.sou.edu/olli