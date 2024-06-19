One arrested after illegal grow site found in Cave Junction

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. —One man is behind bars after police raided an illegal grow site in Cave Junction.

The Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team executed the search warrant in the 3000 block of Rockydale Road Tuesday.

During the search, over 600 marijuana plants, 30 processed pounds of marijuana, 75.4 grams of cocaine, 20.6 grams of methamphetamine, two pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, and two firearms were discovered. The property also had multiple electrical, water, and solid waste code violations.

48-year-old Dian Mark Reynolds faces charges of unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful manufacturing of marijuana, and unlawful appropriation of water.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office says charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of cocaine, and felon in possession are being referred to the District Attorney’s office for others involved with the property.

