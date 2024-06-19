One arrested after illegal grow site found in Cave Junction

Posted by Jenna King June 18, 2024

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. —One man is behind bars after police raided an illegal grow site in Cave Junction.

The Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team executed the search warrant in the 3000 block of Rockydale Road Tuesday.

During the search, over 600 marijuana plants, 30 processed pounds of marijuana, 75.4 grams of cocaine, 20.6 grams of methamphetamine, two pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, and two firearms were discovered. The property also had multiple electrical, water, and solid waste code violations.

48-year-old Dian Mark Reynolds faces charges of unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful manufacturing of marijuana, and unlawful appropriation of water.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office says charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of cocaine, and felon in possession are being referred to the District Attorney’s office for others involved with the property.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Jenna King
View More Posts
Jenna King is the 6pm and 11pm anchor for NBC5 News. Jenna is a Burbank, CA native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at Oregon she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through her internship with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors or binging on the latest Netflix release.
Anchor
Skip to content