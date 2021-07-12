One day virtual event showcases artwork in honor of World Fringe Day

ASHLAND, Ore. — In honor of World Fringe Day, the Oregon Center for the Arts at Southern Oregon University hosted a virtual event showcasing artists’ work today.
Oregon Fringe Festival Director, Paige Gerhard, says World Fringe Day celebrates 70 years of creative arts.
15 different artists are being featured online.
She says the project has taken 4 months to put together.
“They’re ranging everywhere from local students at SOU, some national artists, and we even have a couple of artists from Mexico, Canada, and Italy – which is basically celebrating world fringe, so it’s really exciting,” Gerhard said.
The art featured includes music, visual arts, theater, creative writing, and more.
If you’re interested in checking it out, visit oregonfringefestival.org.
