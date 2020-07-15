One dead after crash in Klamath Co.

CHILOQUIN, Ore. — One person is dead after a crash on Sprague River Road near milepost 12, east of Chiloquin.
The car went over an embankment around 11 Tuesday morning. Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and Chiloquin Fire Rescue responded.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
