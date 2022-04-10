One killed, two seriously hurt after truck crashes into tree on Crater Lake Ave in Medford early Sunday

MEDFORD, Ore — One person was killed and two others are in the hospital after a truck crashed into a tree early Sunday morning in Medford.

First responders were called to Crater Lake Avenue and Robert’s Road just before two a.m. Crews had to remove three people from a Chevrolet pick-up truck that struck a tree.

All three individuals were rushed to Asante Rogue Regional, where one was later pronounced deceased. The other two are being treated for severe injuries and their status is unknown at this time according to MPD. The name of the deceased has not yet been released.

As it remains under investigation, MPD believes alcohol is a contributing factor.

The Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (STAR) will also assist in the investigation. Brookhurst Street and Robert’s Road will be closed for much of Sunday morning.

This remains a developing story and more details will be released as it emerges.