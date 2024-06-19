One lucky Medford resident wins nearly $53k from Publishers Clearing House

MEDFORD, Ore.- One lucky Medford resident got a surprise of a lifetime with a $52,765 check.

“You’ve won a Ford Explorer!” Publishers Clearing House’s Prize Patrol Host Fahlon Brown exclaimed.

“No way! Oh my god,” Medford resident Michelle Aguilar responded.

PCH’s Prize Patrol travels across the country, awarding prizes of $10k or more in person to winners selected completely at random.

PCH has awarded over half of a billion dollars in prizes.

Tuesday, they made a stop in Medford to award Michelle Aguilar with either a new Ford Explorer or its cash value of $52,765.

Aguilar, who had just gotten into a fender-bender before coming home, says she needs the money more than a new car.

“Like, you have no idea how much I needed this right now,” Aguilar said.

“A lot of people don’t think that this is real, did you think this was real?” Brown asked.

“I didn’t think this would ever happen. Yeah, I never thought this would happen,” Aguilar replied.

Aguilar was so shocked from the news; she says she doesn’t know what she’ll do with the money first.

Her daughter, Cloud, says they’re definitely going out for dinner to celebrate.

