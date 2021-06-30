One man dead after officer involved shooting during Lava fire evacuations

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. —One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting near the Lava Fire. Around 830 Monday night, law enforcement were at Shasta Vista Drive and County Road A-12.
They were helping with traffic control to help people get out of the Mount Shasta Subdivision area, because of the fire. The team was sending drivers northbound, but one GMC pickup wanted to go south.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff says the driver was told to stop. He says the driver then pulled out a semi-automatic handgun, and 4 deputies opened fire, killing the man.
All officers are placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.
