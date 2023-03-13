One of the biggest years ever for the Oregon Cheese Festival

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Cheese lovers from all over the state ran down to The Expo this weekend for a gouda time.

For many visitors at the Oregon Cheese Festival, sampling from a wide variety of unique cheeses at the largest cheese festival in the pacific northwest was a bries.

With well over 100 vendors selling all things cheese, and cheese pairings like wines and snacks.

Organizers said this year was bigger and cheddar than ever, with more ticket sales on Saturday than all of last year.

“All these people are very enthusiastic about artisan cheese, they love to hear the story and they appear to love our cheese, so we like to come down here,” said Dave Grossen, Owner of Helvetia Creamery.

Grossen said he started Helvetia Creamery on the farm that has been in his family since 1904 and has been sharing his family tradition of making Swiss Alpine cheese with the public, for almost a decade.