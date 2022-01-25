One person dead following a crash on Highway 199 near Wonder

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — One person is dead following a crash on Highway 199 near Wonder this afternoon.

Rural Metro Fire Battalion Chief, Ryan Bradbeer says firefighter EMT’s were dispatched to the crash around 12:45 P.M.

He says the two cars collided head-on. According to Bradbeer, a white dog was in one of the cars that crashed.

He says it ran off and Josephine County Animal Control is searching for it. There are no additional details at this time.

UPDATE 8:21 p.m. –

Oregon State Police says a preliminary investigation revealed that a white Toyota Corolla, driven by 72-year-old Eddie Bartley of Grants Pass was driving north on Highway 199 and crossed into the oncoming, southbound lane of travel for unknown reasons.

It says the Corolla impacted the front driver side of a blue Hyundai Elantra, driven by 49-year-old Kelly Martin of Dallas.

It identified Bartley as the deceased, saying he sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

OSP says Martin suffered severe injuries and was transported to a hospital by ambulance.

It says Highway 199 was completely closed for an hour following the crash and traffic was reduced and controlled by the Oregon Department of Transportation for 3 hours upon opening the highway.