One person hospitalized after stabbing in Medford early Tuesday morning

MEDFORD, Ore — Medford Police are investigating an early morning stabbing that sent one person to the hospital.

Police responded to the area of the Travelers Inn on Alba drive, just before 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. MPD says the victim was approached by three or four suspects near the bike path.

Detectives say a fight ensued after the man refused to give over his backpack – resulting in one of the suspects stabbing him. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“Word of caution for folks that are out and about especially in the hours of darkness, to practice personal safety,” Lieutenant Mike Budreau, Medford Police Department, said Tuesday. “Travel in numbers if you can and have a light and phone with you.”

There’s currently no information on the description of the suspects, or the current condition of the victim.

Medford Police requests that you contact them if you have any information about the case.