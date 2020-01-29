Home
One person rescued after tree crashes into two story home

One person rescued after tree crashes into two story home

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — One person was rescued last night after a huge tree fell onto their two-story home.

It happened on Peco Road in Merlin around 6:45 last night.

According to Rural Metro Fire, the tree appears to have uprooted and collapsed on the second story of the home, trapping three people inside.

Two people managed to get out on their own.

A third person had to wait for help until power was shut off.

“It hit with such force that it actually knocked the stability off the foundation, so even the floors were slanted. So there’s a good chance that there’s a significant amount of damage, that’s probably not repairable,” said division chief of Rural Metro Fire, Austin Prince.

Two people were taken to the hospital to get checked out.

Rural Metro Fire is reminding people that if this ever happens to you, avoid movement and get the power and gas shut off to avoid sparking a fire.

