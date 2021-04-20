ONLY ON 5: Family offers $50k reward for missing Lane Co. woman

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Months after a woman went missing in Josephine County, her family is upping the reward. The family of a Lane County woman who went missing in Josephine County is now offering a reward for any information leading to her return.
It’s been 9-months since 45-year old Fauna Frey went missing. Her father is now offering a $50,000 reward for the return of his daughter. Other smaller cash rewards will be given for any information leading to Fauna’s disappearance.
“Somebody somewhere has to know something and that’s what we need to find out,” said John Frey, Fauna’s father.
For nearly 10 months John Frey has been searching up and down the Pacific Northwest for information leading to his daughter’s disappearance. His daughter, Fauna Frey visited the Grants Pass area after her brother died.
“I knew she was distressed before she left. And the phone call just added to that where I was just really worried,” said John.
Gooseberries in Grants Pass is the last known place Fauna Frey was before she vanished.
Nearly a year later, John still comes down to Josephine County two to three times a week from lane county in hopes of being reunited with his little girl.
Fauna Frey’s family has set up a tip line at 541-359-5638. You can also contact the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office with any information.
