Open Enrollment Period for the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace

Oregon — The Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace is now open for enrollment and this enrollment season may be more important than ever.
From November 1st to December 15th Oregonians can apply for health insurance through the Healthcare.gov website.
Amy Coven with the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace says they expect an increase in enrollment due to COVID-19 job losses.
Coven says if you lost insurance due to unemployment, there are options through the marketplace.
“Because of the pandemic this year we do estimate there are thousands of Oregonians that lost their coverage and may be even enrolled in COBRA so there’s a lot of people who are eligible this year that may not realize the marketplace exists,” said Coven.
The open enrollment period for 2021 goes through December 15th.
To see if you’re eligible visit Healthcare.gov
