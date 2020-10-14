Home
Oregon 140 roundabout near White City is fully open

Oregon 140 roundabout near White City is fully open

Local News , ,

WHITE CITY, Ore. – After a year of planning and construction, a roundabout on Oregon Highway 140 near White City is now fully open.

The Oregon Department of Transportation started the project in hopes of making driving along Highway 140 safer.

Before the construction, several fatal accidents occurred near the busy intersection.

The roundabout was partially open for several weeks on Foothill Rd. and Atlantic Ave. The newly complete section of construction extends Foothill Rd. North across Corey Rd. to Oregon 140.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »