Oregon approves CDC’s new mask guidelines for vaccinated people

SALEM, Ore. – Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday afternoon Oregon will be following CDC’s new guidance for mask-wearing. The CDC is lifting mask and social distancing requirements for fully vaccinated people.
However, there are a few exceptions, such as buses, hospitals, and health care clinics, correctional facilities, and long-term care facilities. Oregon will continue to require individuals to remain masked and distanced in these circumstances.
Gov. Kate Brown also said immuno-compromised people should continue to follow the recommendations of their health care provider when it comes to personal protective measures. Nothing is changing for schools this school year. Both students and staff members continue to wear masks and physically distance, as outlined in our Ready Schools, Safe Learners guidance.
Gov. Brown also said the Oregon Health Authority will be providing updated guidance for businesses, employers, and others to allow the option of lifting mask and physical distancing requirements after verifying vaccination status. Some businesses may prefer to simply continue operating under the current guidance for now, rather than worrying about verifying vaccination
status in the coming days.
Click HERE for Gov. Brown’s full statement.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]