Oregon approves CDC’s new mask guidelines for vaccinated people

SALEM, Ore. – Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday afternoon Oregon will be following CDC’s new guidance for mask-wearing. The CDC is lifting mask and social distancing requirements for fully vaccinated people.

However, there are a few exceptions, such as buses, hospitals, and health care clinics, correctional facilities, and long-term care facilities. Oregon will continue to require individuals to remain masked and distanced in these circumstances.

Gov. Kate Brown also said immuno-compromised people should continue to follow the recommendations of their health care provider when it comes to personal protective measures. Nothing is changing for schools this school year. Both students and staff members continue to wear masks and physically distance, as outlined in our Ready Schools, Safe Learners guidance.

Gov. Brown also said the Oregon Health Authority will be providing updated guidance for businesses, employers, and others to allow the option of lifting mask and physical distancing requirements after verifying vaccination status. Some businesses may prefer to simply continue operating under the current guidance for now, rather than worrying about verifying vaccination
status in the coming days.

Click HERE for Gov. Brown’s full statement.

