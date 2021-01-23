Oregon Army National Guardsman attends inauguration

One lucky Oregon Army National Guardsman had the opportunity to be part of the inauguration in DC.
Oregon sent two public affairs soldiers and 30 military police to protect, support and document the experience.
Sergeant Zach Holden says his tasks included taking photos and videos, and acting as a media liaison between other congressional agencies.
“When the opportunity came up and when the request came up for some support from Oregon, I jumped at the opportunity and I was super excited to have this chance, ” says Sergeant Holden.
Sergeant Holden says that his plan is to come home this weekend, but he will stay in DC if he is needed.
