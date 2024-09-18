Oregon Arts Commision awarding 181 arts organizations grant funding

SALEM, Ore.- Awards totaling $1,378,696 will be distributed to 181 Oregon arts organizations through the Oregon Arts Commission’s Operating Support Program for fiscal year 2025.

Ranging from $3,300 to $20,000, the unrestricted awards are available to nonprofit arts organizations with annual budgets of more than $150,000.

The Arts Commission determines awards based on the number of applications and available grant funds.

“Operating support is crucial to organizations as these funds can be used at their discretion to sustain artistic programming,” said Arts Commission Chair Subashini Ganesan-Forbes. “Grant recipients (and their peers) also see this grant as a sign of our trust in their vision, capacity and importance to the Oregon arts ecosystem.”

There are 25 organizations new to the program this year, as the number of eligible organizations has grown.

South Coast

Coos Art Museum, Coos Bay: $4,593

Egyptian Theater Preservation Association, Coos Bay: $3,837

Southern

Camelot Theatre Company, Talent: $7,020

Collaborative Theatre Project Inc., Medford: $4,011

Grants Pass Museum of Art, Grants Pass: $3,863

Oregon Shakespeare Festival Association, Ashland: $20,000

Peter Britt Gardens Arts and Music Festival Association, Medford: $20,000

Rogue Valley Art Association, Medford: $4,975

Rogue Valley Chorale Association, Medford: $4,128

Rogue World Music, Ashland: $4,747

Southern Oregon Film Society, Ashland: $5,750

Southern Oregon University/ Chamber Music Concerts, Ashland: $4,747

Youth Symphony of Southern Oregon, Medford: $3,863

