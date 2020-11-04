Oregon attorneys file law suits against Pacific Power

MEDFORD, Ore.– Attorney’s in Oregon say Pacific Power and parent company Pacificorp are at fault for starting fires in Northern Oregon, in early September.
“The fires that were sparked by pacific power’s lines on labor day were preventable,” said Portland attorney Cody Berne. He continued, “All they had to do was turn off the power.”
Berne says he’s filed a class action lawsuit against Pacific Power.
He says an initial complaint was filed on September 30th, alleging the power company kept its power lines energized around the state, despite being warned of record high winds.
Since then, he said more and more plaintiffs are coming out of the woodwork to have the truth brought to light.
“All Oregonians, have the right to live without fear that their home or their property or lives will be endangered by entirely preventable fires.”
The Portland based firm says it’s also representing plaintiffs in the Slater and Devil fire, Almeda fire, and South Obenchain fires.
Berne says the firms clients have suffered more than $600,000,000 in damages.
“Were not limiting our investigation in any way, and that includes public sources, and that includes reporting from government agencies like the forest service.”
