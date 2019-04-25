Oregon Bill may allow for early release of future Measure 11 juvenile offenders

Salem, Ore — A bill headed to the Oregon House of Representatives may allow for the early release of Measure 11 criminals who were under 18 years old when convicted.
Senate Bill 1008 would allow parole hearings for offenders who committed Measure 11 crimes between the age of 15 and 17 after serving 15 years in prison. Measure 11 crimes include sexual assault, armed robbery and murder.
Opponents of the bill say it may allow for the release of criminals like Kip Kinkel, who is serving 111 years for a 1998 school shooting in Springfield, when he was 15 years old. The Jackson County District Attorney says it may also force victims to face criminals in hearings as often as every 2 years if parole is denied the first time.
According to bill supporters, it would only apply to offenders after January 1st, 2020 and would end life sentences without parole for anyone 15 to 17 years old.
The bill has already passed the Oregon Senate and is now being considered in the house.
