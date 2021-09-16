Home
Oregon booster rollout still uncertain

MEDFORD, Ore. – A booster shot for the COVID-19 vaccine may soon be available.

But right now, Jackson County Public Health said there’s no official word

Public health said doctors have different opinions on when a booster shot should be required. Since there are varying opinions, the state hasn’t rolled out a plan for boosters just yet.

“My crystal ball tells me that it’s gonna happen officially. It’s already happening unofficially. And the recommendation will probably reflect the same way the vaccine rolled out,” said Dr. Shames, Medical Director, Jackson Co. Public Health.

Dr. Shames said a booster will help your immunity, but so will herd immunity. Something Jackson and Josephine County won’t have until more people get vaccinated.

