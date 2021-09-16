Oregon booster rollout still uncertain

MEDFORD, Ore. – A booster shot for the COVID-19 vaccine may soon be available.
But right now, Jackson County Public Health said there’s no official word
Public health said doctors have different opinions on when a booster shot should be required. Since there are varying opinions, the state hasn’t rolled out a plan for boosters just yet.
“My crystal ball tells me that it’s gonna happen officially. It’s already happening unofficially. And the recommendation will probably reflect the same way the vaccine rolled out,” said Dr. Shames, Medical Director, Jackson Co. Public Health.
Dr. Shames said a booster will help your immunity, but so will herd immunity. Something Jackson and Josephine County won’t have until more people get vaccinated.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]