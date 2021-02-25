Oregon Cabaret Theatre prepares for opening weekend

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Cabaret Theatre in Ashland announced it’s putting on its first performance Friday, February 26, 2021. This is the first live show the theatre’s done since last summer. The show is called The Spitfire Grill. It was supposed to be performed last year until COVID-19 hit.
While the theatre can only be open at 25% capacity they say it’s better than nothing.
“We didn’t know until Tuesday if we were going to be open on Friday night. But that’s the magic of theater, that’s the magic of this play that when we know and the dominoes have to fall. We have the right people who are going to make it happen,” said Rick Robinson.
The Spitfire Grill is performing this weekend until April depending on COVID-19 restrictions allowing it of course.
Tickets are already on sale and quickly selling.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]