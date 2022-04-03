Oregon Cheese Festival returns

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Oregon Cheese Festival is back and ‘cheddar’ than ever. The largest cheese festival in the pacific northwest has found its new home at The Expo.

This year it’s featuring around sixteen cheesemakers as well as eighty wine, beer, and chocolate vendors from all over the region. Everyone was so happy to be back celebrating everything cheese after a hiatus the last two years due to the pandemic.

“Super excited and super stoked to try some new wine and cheese pairings to see what’s new, to see what everyone has been doing behind closed creameries, and see what we’ve been producing it’s really nice,” said Lisa Ochoa, Co-Owner of Don Frolan Creamery.

If you’re interested in having a *gouda time you can swiss on by The Expo Sunday for all things cheesy. The festival runs from eleven to four on Sunday.