Oregon Cheese Festival still on, despite coronavirus concerns

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — The Oregon Cheese Festival is still going on as planned this weekend, despite many major events across the country being cancelled.
Rogue Creamery says they are in close communication with local health officials. Should anything change, they will make it known. But for now, Saturday and Sunday will be filled with cheese lovers in Central Point.
“We’re upping precautions. We are going to double the amount of hand washing stations. There’s going to be sanitizer on every table, so we do ask anybody who isn’t feeling 100%, it’s better for everybody for you to stay home this year. We’ll do it again next year,” Tom Van Voorhees, Rogue Creamery, said.
The world’s best cheese will be there for all to try. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
