Oregon Cheese Festival wraps up

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Oregon Cheese Festival wrapped up on April third after a cheese-filled weekend. The largest cheese festival in the pacific northwest featured around 16 cheesemakers as well as 80 wine, beer, and chocolate vendors from all over the region.

The ‘Portland Creamery’ was one of the visitors to southern Oregon this weekend. It was selling its fresh goat cheese.

“We do fresh goat cheese, we really like to keep it fresh, because our goats are out in the fields 365 days a year there is absolutely open access for them, under a huge barn and in really wonderful rotating pastures that really shows up in the flavor of fresh cheese,” said Emily Davidson, CEO of Portland Creamery.

Davidson says Portland Creamery operates out of the Willamette Valley and specializes in fresh goat cheese and jam pairings sourced from Oregon farmers.