Oregon coast prepares for record number of visitors

BROOKINGS, Ore.– The coast is proving to be a top destination for Oregonians looking to avoid triple digit temperatures this weekend. NBC5 News reached out to several hotels along the coast, all of them say they are completely booked through the weekend.
Some say reservations have gone up 25% in just the past few days. Dan Murphy, general manager of the Brookings Inn Resort says he’s never seen this many people try to reserve a room.
“Its been crazy, this has been by far the busiest summer we’ve had. Conservatively, we have ten times more demand than we have hotel rooms.”
Murphy says business has been up since the beginning of the pandemic, but nothing like this. He says the best thing travelers could do is make sure to book a long time in advance.
